Original Cast Member Kate Rockwell To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March
This evening, Mean Girls on Broadway star, Kate Rockwell, who originated the role of Karen in the musical adaptation, announced that she will play her final performance in the role March 8.
Rockwell made the announcement in a social media post writing, " What do you say on on social media about someone that has changed your life?
Oh Karen. My beautiful, beautiful girl. It's hard to put into words all the gifts you've given me, some of which I'm sure I have yet to understand. You have given me a family, you have given me joy, you have given me the opportunity to stumble around in your ridiculously tall shoes for over two years. But mostly, you have given me the person I am today. I have loved you, I have loved every minute of being you. And now it is time to let someone else play.
My last performance with my Mean Girls family will be March 8th. I am so grateful to every person who has been a part of this experience. I am so full of love for you all."
Kate's previous Broadway credits include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Margot in Legally Blonde, and Hair. Some of her favorite regional credits include Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood at La Jolla Playhouse, Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at Arena Stage (for which she received a Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast at The Muny. Her TV/Film credits include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City:The Movie.
What do you say on on social media about someone that has changed your life? Oh Karen. My beautiful, beautiful girl. It's hard to put into words all the gifts you've given me, some of which I'm sure I have yet to understand. You have given me a family, you have given me joy, you have given me the opportunity to stumble around in your ridiculously tall shoes for over two years. But mostly, you have given me the person I am today. I have loved you, I have loved every minute of being you. And now it is time to let someone else play. My last performance with my Mean Girls family will be March 8th. I am so grateful to every person who has been a part of this experience. I am so full of love for you all. #mynameiskaren
A post shared by Kate Rockwell (@katerockwellnyc) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:31pm PST
Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Broadway.
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW TV: Get A Peek Inside MOULIN ROUGE's Make It Rain Rally At Le Poisson Rouge - Live at 7:30pm!
How wonderful life is because Moulin Rouge! is hosting its Make It Rain Rally tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, and we're giving you a peek inside all of t... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Taylor Iman Jones, Rachel Potter and More to Lead JOHNNY & THE DEVIL'S BOX and BURNED at New York Theatre Barn
The 13th season of New York Theatre Barn's signature New Works Series will launch on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, with exclusive pre-premieres of the n... (read more)
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Stage World Premiere of Ingrid Michaelson's THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced today that it will stage the World Premiere musical The Notebook, based on the classic best-selling novel by... (read more)