Original Cast Member Kate Rockwell To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March

This evening, Mean Girls on Broadway star, Kate Rockwell, who originated the role of Karen in the musical adaptation, announced that she will play her final performance in the role March 8.

Rockwell made the announcement in a social media post writing, " What do you say on on social media about someone that has changed your life?



Oh Karen. My beautiful, beautiful girl. It's hard to put into words all the gifts you've given me, some of which I'm sure I have yet to understand. You have given me a family, you have given me joy, you have given me the opportunity to stumble around in your ridiculously tall shoes for over two years. But mostly, you have given me the person I am today. I have loved you, I have loved every minute of being you. And now it is time to let someone else play.

My last performance with my Mean Girls family will be March 8th. I am so grateful to every person who has been a part of this experience. I am so full of love for you all."

Kate's previous Broadway credits include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Margot in Legally Blonde, and Hair. Some of her favorite regional credits include Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood at La Jolla Playhouse, Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at Arena Stage (for which she received a Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast at The Muny. Her TV/Film credits include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City:The Movie.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Broadway.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





