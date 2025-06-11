Original ANNIE Hirschfeld Art Comes to the West Bank Cafe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To cap off two sold-out shows at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Cafe, Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, helped owners Tom and Michael D’Angora hang her Hirschfeld in the VIP suite.

The artwork was created during the original Broadway run of Annie in 1977 and gifted to the young star. Earlier this year, Broadway producers and West Bank Cafe owners Tom and Michael D’Angora revitalized the beloved West Bank Cafe and its downstairs cabaret, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, by unveiling a gallery-style redesign curated with 17 original Hirschfeld works. The collection was sourced from the Hirschfeld estate, private collectors, and the D’Angoras’ own personal trove.

During an all-star gala to unveil the collection and the newly redesigned Laurie Beechman Theatre by Tony-winning designer David Rockwell, McArdle surprised the D’Angoras by gifting the venue with her personal piece of Hirschfeld history.

Last week, after McArdle performed two sold out shows honoring the life and legacy of Charles Strouse in the Beechman Theatre, the Annie Hirschfeld was officially hung in the restaurant in the collection that includes Chip Zien as The Baker in the original Broadway Into the Woods, Ellen Greene in Little Shop of Horrors, Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line, Betty Buckley in Cats, Carol Channing in Lorelei, Nathan Lane in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the original cast of the long-running Chicago revival, the original Broadway Sunday in the Park With George, along with Hirschfeld's portraits of Judy Garland, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Streisand, and Chita Rivera - many of which have been signed by Hirschfeld and/or the artists themselves.

Visit the West Bank Cafe at 407 W. 42nd Street to view this exclusive collection. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.WBCNYC.com.

For upcoming performances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, visit www.TheBeechman.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull