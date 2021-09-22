Oratorio Society Of New York Opens 21-22 Season At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, presents the opening concert of its 2021-2022 season on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, its first performance for a live audience since March 2020.

The concert showcases Britten's sacred choral piece Festival Te Deum and the cantata Rejoice in the Lamb; Pärt's Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms; and Gabrieli's Jubilate Deo, Omnis Terra (A 8), with organist Raymond Nagem, and conducted by Kent Tritle, David Rosenmeyer, and William Janiszewski.

Additional concerts in OSNY's 2021-22 season include: Handel's Messiah on December 20, 2021 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Leslie Fagan, contralto Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw; Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass on March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine featuring soprano Hyeyoung Moon, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher, and bass-baritone William Socolof with the Orchestra of the Society; and Mendelssohn's Elijah on May 9, 2022 at 8pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featuring soprano Susanna Phillips, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, and the Orchestra of the Society. (Mezzo-soprano to be determined.)

The Oratorio Society of New York also hosts its 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Learn more at at www.osny.org.