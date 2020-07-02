Open Jar Institute Presents Online Intensive With Broadway Legends

Open Jar Institute announced an Online Intensive for musical theatre students and professionals on July 27 - 29, featuring Tony Award winning actors, directors, choreographers in an interactive three-day event.

Five time Tony winning director/choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys, Contact), Tony Winning composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Tony Nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown), Tony Winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods), and many more will fill each session with Broadway insider information.

This interactive series will feature a HAMILTON DANCE WORKSHOP where students will learn Andy Blankenbuehler's Tony Award-winning choreography and a HADESTOWN DANCE WORKSHOP taught by Broadway and Film star Timothy Hughes (Greatest Showman, Hadestown). Dancers will learn a combination from the show and hear about the creation and inspiration for the movement.

"With everything on Broadway pretty much shut down," said Jeff Whiting, Artistic Director, "we are excited to provide an opportunity for students to network with and learn from the very best of Broadway."

Registrants can visit www.openjarinstitute.com/online-intensive to register. Tickets are $150 for complete access to all three days of workshops. Each day features 3 hours of workshops which begin at noon (ET). Participants can login to join from anywhere in the world.

Although normally the summer sessions are admitted by audition only and designed for High School and College students, this online session is designed to be enjoyed by any age or skill level. Any dance level can attend and learn from these remarkable Broadway artists in this interactive opportunity to ask questions of these artists.

"Just because we can't all be in the same room right now," said Whiting, "it doesn't mean we can't find a way into the room where it happens."

The Open Jar Institute was founded in 2003 and is housed in the brand new Open Jar Studios, which recently spearheaded The Broadway Relief Project, working with City officials and NYC Public hospitals to employ over 400 Broadway professionals to create over 50,000 medical gowns during the initial spike of the COVID-19 crisis.

