Broadway merchandise shop, One Shubert Alley, will reopen its doors this weekend! BroadwayWorld has learned that the shop, which originally announced it would be closing in October, will open once again on December 17.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Araca Group's merchandise division, Araca Merchandise, will assume management of One Shubert Alley following a store renovation, and will allow it to relaunch.

The iconic storefront is located in Shubert Alley between the Shubert and Booth Theatres in the heart of Times Square.

New initiatives at One Shubert Alley will include exclusive show specific merch, merchandise product drops, and One Shubert Alley branded items.

The Araca Group's current and upcoming merchandise partners include Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Beetlejuice the Musical, Come from Away, Hadestown, Some Like It Hot, Back to the Future the Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dreamgirls, Rock of Ages, Beautiful, The Price is Right Live!, Wheel of Fortune Live, A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, Anastasia, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Life of Pi, Blippi the Musical, Disney Junior Live!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Bob Marley - One Love Experience, The Osmond's Show, Baby Shark Live!, Bluey's Big Play, Blue's Clues, Jurassic World The Exhibition, Formula One Exhibition, New York City Ballet, The Boston Ballet, Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Outlander, Cobra Kai, Ghostbusters, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, C-Span, Lionsgate, BroadwayWorld, and Sony Pictures.