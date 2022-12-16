Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
One Shubert Alley Will Reopen its Doors This Weekend

One Shubert Alley Will Reopen its Doors This Weekend

The shop, which originally announced it would be closing in October, will open once again on December 17. 

Dec. 16, 2022  

Broadway merchandise shop, One Shubert Alley, will reopen its doors this weekend! BroadwayWorld has learned that the shop, which originally announced it would be closing in October, will open once again on December 17.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Araca Group's merchandise division, Araca Merchandise, will assume management of One Shubert Alley following a store renovation, and will allow it to relaunch.

The iconic storefront is located in Shubert Alley between the Shubert and Booth Theatres in the heart of Times Square.

New initiatives at One Shubert Alley will include exclusive show specific merch, merchandise product drops, and One Shubert Alley branded items.

The Araca Group's current and upcoming merchandise partners include Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Beetlejuice the Musical, Come from Away, Hadestown, Some Like It Hot, Back to the Future the Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dreamgirls, Rock of Ages, Beautiful, The Price is Right Live!, Wheel of Fortune Live, A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, Anastasia, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Life of Pi, Blippi the Musical, Disney Junior Live!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Bob Marley - One Love Experience, The Osmond's Show, Baby Shark Live!, Bluey's Big Play, Blue's Clues, Jurassic World The Exhibition, Formula One Exhibition, New York City Ballet, The Boston Ballet, Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Outlander, Cobra Kai, Ghostbusters, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, C-Span, Lionsgate, BroadwayWorld, and Sony Pictures.


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Photos: New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour! Photo
Photos: New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!
All new production photos have been released for Disney’s The Lion King North American tour, featuring Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala).
THE LITTLE MERMAID, HAIRSPRAY & More Added to National Film Registry Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID, HAIRSPRAY & More Added to National Film Registry
Added to the list were Disney’s beloved “The Little Mermaid,” John Waters’ “Hairspray,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Also included were Marvel Studios’ “Iron Man” and the unforgettable romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally.”
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzards GREAT EXPECTATIONS Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Last night was the official opening for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations! The production recently extended, announcing its new closing date of February 11 at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Check out photos from opening night here!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Air on ABC This Weekend For 20th Year Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Air on ABC This Weekend For 20th Year
Rodgers & Hammerstein’sThe Sound of Music will be broadcast on ABC this Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 7/6c

More Hot Stories For You


Photo: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Welcomes Arts Students For Special 'Salesman for All' PerformancePhoto: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Welcomes Arts Students For Special 'Salesman for All' Performance
December 15, 2022

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on October 9, welcomed students for “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzard Stars In Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONSReview Roundup: Eddie Izzard Stars In Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS
December 15, 2022

Eddie Izzard stars in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews!
AIN'T NO MO' Extends Broadway Run Through December 23AIN'T NO MO' Extends Broadway Run Through December 23
December 15, 2022

The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will extend its Broadway run for an additional week. Performances will continue through December 23, 2022. 
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISENeil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 15, 2022

Earlier this month, music legend Neil Diamond made a very special appearance at the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate opening night of a musical all about him! A Beautiful Noise just shared a very special message from Neil himself, in which he explains Check it out in full below:
Now Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
December 15, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/15/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
share