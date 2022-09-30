Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley to Relaunch Later This Year

New initiatives at One Shubert Alley will include exclusive show specific merch, merchandise product drops, and One Shubert Alley branded items.

Sep. 30, 2022  

It was reported earlier this month that the iconic Broadway gift shop, One Shubert Alley, would close on October 2nd. It has now been announced that the Araca Group's merchandise division, Araca Merchandise, will assume management of One Shubert Alley, Broadway's Theatre Shop, after a brief store renovation. The relaunch of the iconic storefront located in Shubert Alley between the Shubert and Booth Theatres in the heart of Times Square, is expected to take place before the end of 2022.

The re-opening of One Shubert Alley follows The Shubert Organization entering into a strategic business partnership with Araca Merchandise.

The Araca Group's current and upcoming merchandise partners include Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys, Beetlejuice the Musical, Come from Away, Hadestown, Some Like It Hot, Back to the Future the Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dreamgirls, Rock of Ages, Beautiful, The Price is Right Live!, Wheel of Fortune Live, A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, Anastasia, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Life of Pi, Blippi the Musical, Disney Junior Live!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Bob Marley - One Love Experience, The Osmond's Show, Baby Shark Live!, Bluey's Big Play, Blue's Clues, Jurassic World The Exhibition, Formula One Exhibition, New York City Ballet, The Boston Ballet, Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Outlander, Cobra Kai, Ghostbusters, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, C-Span, Lionsgate, BroadwayWorld, and Sony Pictures.

