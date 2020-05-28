On Site Opera Presents World's First Telephone-Based Opera TO MY DISTANT LOVE
On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, will present To My Distant Love, the world's first telephone-based opera experience, June 18-July 6, 2020.
Featuring Beethoven's influential song cycle An die ferne Geliebte, with text by poet Alois Isidor Jeitteles and additional new English dialogue by Monet Hurst-Mendoza, the company will offer 100 intimate performances for one audience member at a time by a live singer and pianist duo.
The 6-song story of a lovelorn protagonist who laments about absent love, this new immersive opera experience invites one audience member at a time to be "the distant love" to which these songs are sung by either a soprano (Jennifer Zetlan) or baritone (Mario Diaz-Moresco) and pianist (David Shimoni and Spencer Myer, respectively). Jeitteles's stirring meditations on the grief of separation and the hope of reunion speak directly to our current isolation and uncertainty about the future. Uniquely site-specific in nature, the backdrop for this intimate call is up to the discretion of the audience-a park bench, a cozy chair by a window, a drive through the country, or a bustling city street. The immersive experience will begin before the 20-minute performance phone call placed to the ticket holder, as the protagonist will send love letters via email in anticipation of finally re-connecting, setting the stage for love, beauty, longing and deep introspection. Complete with dialogue and interactive conversation, each performance will be completely one of a kind, highlighting the power of live theater despite widespread theater closures.
"During this unprecedented pause, almost every aspect of our lives-even the way we are consuming art- has been through our computer or tablet screens," explains On Site Opera's General and Artistic Director Eric Einhorn. "This production will untether people from their computers and bring back the feeling of live theater, where anything can and will happen," he continues. "We have brought audiences to more than 20 engaging sites across four states in these last 7 seasons. We now invite our audiences to bring us to their favorite sites and be a part of revolutionizing the ways in which opera can be heard, experienced and evolved."
This production of An die ferne Geliebte is being done in honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.
Tickets are $40. VIP pre-sale will begin June 8. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 10 and will be available at https://osopera.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)