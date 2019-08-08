Olympia Dukakis Teaches Series Of 3 Master Classes At United Solo

After the immense success of her previous classes, United Solo is bringing back Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis to teach a series of 3 Master Classes on consecutive Fridays starting August 30, 2019 in New York City. This is a rare opportunity to work with Ms. Dukakis over the course of three weeks, developing one's acting skills and receiving her direct feedback. The class series, "The Importance of Craft," will teach students to identify and develop what is important to them as performers. Ms. Dukakis will explain how to approach the craft of acting as a personal connection to thoughts, actions, circumstances, and character, as expressed and defined by the text. "My most important tools when I teach are my own sensibility, my personal perceptions, my knowledge of the craft, and the excitement and satisfaction I always feel with students," said Ms. Dukakis.

After working with Ms. Dukakis and receiving her recommendation, many artists are given the opportunity to perform their solo pieces at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row on 42nd Street, NYC. All ages and levels of theatrical experience are encouraged. Only a limited number of slots is available for one-on-one coaching, on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may attend all three classes for a reduced price, or attend only one or two classes. Participants are encouraged to prepare a speech or a monologue for class, written either by them or by another writer.

This Master Class is hosted by United Solo, a New York-based company dedicated to the genre of solo performance. Since its inception in 2010, United Solo has featured near 1,000 productions from all over the world. Founded by Omar Sangare, United Solo presents solo pieces, discovers original scripts, connects theatre artists with their audiences, and offers a new series of Master Classes for theatre artists, students, and enthusiasts with all levels of experience. The United Solo Professional Training Program is led by world-class theatre professionals whose accomplishments and credits guarantee a top-notch educational experience. Instructors include Pau Aran Gimeno, dancer and choreographer with Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch; Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis; James Lecesne, performer and screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film "Trevor"; Fiona Shaw, one of the most influential actresses and directors of contemporary theatre; Bill Bowers, hailed by critics as the most accomplished and renowned mime of his generation; Joshua Ellis, renowned theater publicist and press agent; Allan Corduner, internationally acclaimed actor who recently starred in "My Fair Lady" on Broadway; and Penny Cherns, Director of the MA in Classical Acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

THE IMPORTANCE OF CRAFT, the series of 3 Master Classes with Olympia Dukakis, will take place on Fridays, August 30, September 6, and September 13 at 5:00 PM (duration 120 min.) in the NYU/Washington Sq. Park area, New York City - the exact location will be shared with registered participants. Advance registration is required to participate and can be done online at http://unitedsolo.org/us/uedu - where more details can be found.

Olympia Dukakis is an Academy Award-winning actress who took home an Oscar for her performance in the 1987 romantic comedy "Moonstruck." As a highly respected performer of both classical and contemporary theater, the daughter of Greek immigrants first distinguished herself on stage performing in summer stock, and with repertory and Shakespeare companies throughout the country. She made her Broadway debut as an understudy in "The Aspern Papers" at age 30. In 1971, she co-founded The Whole Theater Company in Montclair, NJ, together with her husband, the actor Louis Zorich. Dukakis scored theater triumphs in "A Man's a Man," for which she won an Obie Award in 1963, and "The Marriage of Bette and Boo" - another Obie Award. Many of her successes, both as actor and director, took place while working with The Whole Theater, which encouraged the development of new and untried plays.

"Moonstruck" featured a 56-year-old Dukakis in the role of Cher's sardonic, world-weary mother. In addition to that year's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, her performance earned her a Golden Globe, an American Comedy Award, and a Los Angeles Film Critics Award. It also launched Dukakis into stardom. Since then, she has remained in high demand for over three decades as of one of Hollywood's most sought-after character players, first in line for a number of top roles including "Steel Magnolias" (1989), "Look Who's Talking" (1989), "The Cemetery Club" (1993) and "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995). A more recent film, "Cloudburst" (2011), was a critical and audience darling, winning over forty awards for Best Film at festivals around the world. Dukakis won several Best Actress awards for her role. She has received high praise for her extensive work in television, including Emmy Award nominations for "Lucky Day," "More Tales of the City," and "Joan of Arc."





