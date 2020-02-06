Olivia Kaufmann Will Be Taking Over as Janis in MEAN GIRLS
Mean Girls on Broadway posted on Twitter today that Olivia Kaufmann will be taking over the role of Janis!
See the tweet below!
If you heard Olivia Kaufmann is a space alien that has 4 butts, then you're absolutely ? right. North Shore raise em' high for our new resident Art Freak. ????#MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/tDLUqGZQ5m- Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) February 6, 2020
Kaufmann will be stepping into the role beginning March 10th.
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
