Oklahoma Children's Theatre Development Director Fired Following Child Pornography Charges

Oklahoma Children's Theatre was founded in 1986.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Oklahoma Children's Theatre's Development Director, Nathan Benfall, was terminated from the venue following being charged Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court after an FBI special agent reported finding 'several videos of child pornography' on his cellphone.

Frst reported by The Oklahoman, following the charges he was dismissed from his position with the theatre.

"We are shocked and horrified [...] We are cooperating. Any questions that the authorities ask us we will answer to the best of our knowledge. It is terrible. It's the worst, the worst thing. It is terrible" said Lyn Adams, the theatre's executive director.

Benfall had worked at the theatre since 2005, first as a volunteer when he was 17 years old, and later as an employee. In his role as development director, he had not been working with children.

In an affidavit, the FBI stated Benfall came under suspicion following "an online undercover investigation to identify individuals possessing and sharing child pornography on the internet."

