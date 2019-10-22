Off-Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish Will Close In January

The critically-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production of Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, will play its final performance on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

With more than 18 months of performances in New York, including nearly a year off-Broadway at Stage 42, Fiddler on the Roof experienced tremendous success beyond its initial limited eight-week run downtown.

National and international tours are planned, including the previously announced Australian production opening in September 2020.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, had never been staged in the United States until this highly-praised production was presented at NYTF in 2018 followed by a transfer to Stage 42 uptown. The story of Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was artfully crafted by Shraga Friedman, a renown Israeli actor/director just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof. Friedman, a native Yiddish speaker, was born in Warsaw and was able to escape from a war-torn Europe, along with his family, who made their way to Tel Aviv in 1941. Well acquainted with the works of Aleichem, Friedman used his translation to infuse Fiddler with rich literary references to the original Yiddish stories.

One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof, features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, with original New York stage production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year; and has performed in every metropolitan city in the world from Paris to Beijing.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles was the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival; the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival; a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation; and Steven Skybell was the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor. The show received critical acclaim and has welcomed such celebrities as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kate McKinnon, Billy Crystal, Barry Manilow, Hugh Jackman, Bette Midler, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerry Seinfeld, Harvey Fierstein, Carol Burnett and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Directed by Academy® Award-and-Tony® Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes: Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman as Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe Števko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

The creative team for this Fiddler features musical staging and new choreography by Staś Kmieć, musical direction by Zalmen Mlotek, set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould Ward, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, props by Addison Heeren and casting by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles will play its final performance on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Tickets are available to purchase through Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239- 6200 or in person at the Stage 42 Box Office (422 W. 42nd St.)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You