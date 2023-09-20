October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day

This marks the first time that a Broadway show will have its own official day in the National Day Calendar.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

October 30 Officially Declared National WICKED Day

October 30 will officially become National Wicked Day, in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s debut at the Gershwin Theatre (245 West 51st Street) on October 30, 2003.

 

This marks the first time that a Broadway show will have its own official day in the National Day Calendar. With this inclusion,WICKED joins some of the most recognizable National Day celebrations, including National Barbie Day, National Star Trek Day, National Scrabble Day, National Winnie the Pooh Day, and National Teacher Appreciate Day, among others.

 

Read the official announcement HERE!

 

ABOUT Wicked

 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this October 30th.

 

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

 

The Broadway production of Wicked currently features Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

 

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

 

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.


 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey’s Chocolate World For 20th Anniversary Photo
WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey’s Chocolate World For 20th Anniversary

In celebration of Wicked’s 20th anniversary, Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square is offering a limited-edition Wicked Milkshake, which consists of a perfect blend of mint and dark chocolate. Find out how and when you can grab one for yourself here!

2
Winner Selected for WICKEDs Music Director Experience Photo
Winner Selected for WICKED's Music Director Experience

The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience, in collaboration with the hit musical WICKED, reveals the winner of its prestigious competition. Learn more about this exciting initiative and the talented individuals involved in shaping the world of music direction.

3
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway Photo
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway

Exciting news for Wicked fans! Jake Pedersen will be the new Boq in the hit musical. Learn more about the latest cast addition and get ready to see Jake Pedersen in action in the upcoming run of Wicked.

4
WICKED on Broadway- What You Need to Know Photo
WICKED on Broadway- What You Need to Know

BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Wicked on Broadway. Find out where it's playing, how to get there, what it's about, and more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Women's Pullover Wicked Women's Pullover
Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3 Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3
Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain Wicked Witch Hat Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th AnniversaryWICKED Milkshake Available at Hershey's Chocolate World in Honor of the Musical's 20th Anniversary
Second Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 YearsSecond Stage Founder Carole Rothman Will Depart After 45 Years
Emmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative TeamEmmy and Grammy-Winning Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team
Musical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production CompanyMusical Adaptation of Novel LONG WAY DOWN and More in the Works From New Production Company

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You