OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET Announces Student Rush Policy

Student rush tickets will be offered for the final week of performances of the Signature Theatre production of Our Lady of 121st Street, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad. Student rush tickets will be sold for $30 when the ground floor Box Office opens each day up until performance time. The tickets are only available for purchase in person at 480 West 42nd Street and are subject to availability. Limit two tickets per person. Valid student ID must be presented at the time of purchase.

Our Lady of 121st Street is the second production of Guirgis' Signature residency, which began last fall with the critically-acclaimed, extended production of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, directed by Mark Brokaw.Our Lady of 121st Street marks Rashad's New York City directorial debut. The production opened on May 20, 2018 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42ndStreet between 9th and 10th Avenues). The production was described as "uproariously fun and viscerally piercing" by The Daily Beast, while The Hollywood Reporter called it "a superb production, staged to perfection."

After the death of the beloved Sister Rose, a group of her former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the Funeral Home, there's a problem-her dead body has been stolen. An irreverently brash and insightful dark comedy, Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.

The cast includes Joey Auzenne ( "House of Cards"), Obie Award-winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined), Erick Betancourt (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train), Maki Borden (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), Jimonn Cole (Peter and the Starcatcher), John Doman ("The Wire"), Dierdre Friel ("Search Party"), Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"), Kevin Isola ("Billions"), Stephanie Kurtzuba ("The Good Wife"), Paola Lázaro (To the Bone), John Procaccino (Incident at Vichy).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Alexis Forte (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Susan Finch (Dialect Coach). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Our Lady of 121st Street is sponsored by the generous support of The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation.

Signature is also currently producing Paradise Blue, by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson; performances began on April 24 and the production has been extended twice through June 17, 2018. The company also recently announced programming for the 2018-19 Season, which will include plays by Will Eno, Athol Fugard, Dave Malloy, Lynn Nottage and Sam Shepard.

Waitlist tickets are available for sold-out performances at the ground floor Box Office window one hour prior to show time. To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions or to subscribe to the 2018-19 Season, call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

