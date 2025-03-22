OTHER PEOPLE'S LIVES -- A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS Held by Adult Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ADULT FILM will present Other People’s Lives—an evening of one-act plays from some of New York’s screenwriters. With stories that delve into the complexities of human relationships, desire, and the messiness of life, this night of theatre promises to be raw, intimate, and thought-provoking. Staged at the atmospheric Unit J Loft in Bushwick, this unforgettable night of theatre unpacks the complexities of connection, longing, and the often messy nature of desire.

﻿Featuring fresh work from some of NYC’s most compelling screenwriters — including Kit Zauhar, April Consalo, and Theodore Collatos — each piece offers a raw, intimate exploration of the human condition.

ABOUT THE SHOWS:

You Made Me Feel by Kit Zauhar – A woman arranges two conversations with two different men at a Brooklyn bar, where she interrogates her desires and longings for a fuller life. Directed by Michelle Moriarty; Featuring Stephee Bonifacio, Austin Cassell, and Matt Street.

Good to You by April Consalo – When Nico’s rockstar ex crashes at his place after a show, a night of drinking and nostalgia forces them to confront the disparities and desires that once tore them apart. Directed by Gia Bonello; Featuring April Consalo and Stephee Bonifacio.

Moving Dave by Theodore Collatos – Returning home from a long trip, Teddy finds his apartment overrun with strangers, leading to an unexpected reckoning and an uncertain future. Directed by Theodore Collatos; Featuring Matt Street, Rich Carillo, Emma Goode, Ari Dalbert, Myles Brewer, Austin Cassell, and Stephee Bonifacio.

ABOUT ADULT FILM: