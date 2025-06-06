OPERATION MINCEMEAT's David Cumming Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Operation Mincemeat star and writer David Cumming is taking over our Instagram today! Check out our Story to see a look inside rehearsals for the Tony Awards and more.

David Cumming is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw him nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Charles Cholmondeley.

Outside of Operation Mincemeat, David is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and a freelance actor/writer/director/composer in his own right. His multi-award-winning beatbox retelling of Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster, co-created with the BAC Beatbox Academy, was one of The Guardian’s Top 10 Shows of 2018 and was later adapted for TV by David and the team for BBC Four.

The musical tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII. It is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas