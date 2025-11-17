OPERATION MINCEMEAT Receives 17th Extension in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award and double Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat has received its 17th West End extension at the Fortune Theatre, with performances now running until 27th September 2026. The production recently celebrated its 1000th show.

Following the success of the Monday ballot, it has now expanded to include Tuesday and Saturday shows to ensure tickets get into the right hands. Tickets for Monday are priced at £49.50, and the popular fortnightly £30 ticket lottery continues here. The first ballot draw for the new booking period from 1st June to 27th September 2026 will take place on Thursday 4th December at 2pm. Link here.

Operation Mincemeat is running simultaneously in London and New York, with the Broadway production confirming its fourth extension at the John Golden Theatre through to 15th March 2026. 2026 will also see Operation Mincemeat’s global takeover with the landmark Operation Mincemeat World Tour, announced outside the United Nations building in New York City. The world tour begins with a 40-week UK leg on 16th February 2026, at Lowry in Salford, UK – the venue that first encouraged the Olivier Award® -winning and Tony Award® -nominated writing team to create their debut musical. From there, the production will travel across four continents, with stops including the USA, Australia, Canada, China, Mexico and New Zealand.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards® for ‘Best New Musical’, alongside garnering 88 five-star reviews and counting, and has become the ‘Best reviewed show in West End history.’

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from a quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960, before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII

Alex Young (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Into the Woods), Danny Becker (Frozen, The Prince of Egypt), Peter McGovern (The History Boys, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) and Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, & Juliet), joined Chlöe Hart earlier this year to form the new cast, while Jason Kajdi (Matilda international tour, Mary Poppins) joined Geri Allen, George Jennings and Maddie Jackson-Smith to form the Company.

Since premiering at London’s 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, the show been nominated for 66 awards and won 24.