ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT BUTTER Will Stream From OSA Comedy in September

OSA Comedy will present Only Sketches About Butter, a brand new audio sketch comedy show about that one special condiment in our lives that tastes great hard and soft.

Only Sketches About Butter will be available for streaming on September 7th, 2021 wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for cut-for-time bonus sketches and future shows. Just search for "Only Sketches About." In addition, the show will stream live on YouTube at 8pm on 9/7.

Only Sketches About Butter features the smooth, creamy vocal talent of actor, comedian, writer, and TikTok star Remy Germinario.

Since 2018, Only Sketches About has presented one themed show every other month at the PIT Loft. In 2020, the group shifted its focus to audio sketch comedy shows, and its first full podcast season premiered in March 2021 to critical acclaim.