OLYMPIA, KAYE BALLARD - THE SHOW MUST GO ON and THE GIRLS IN THE BAND to Stream for Women's History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month, three female-led documentaries are now available on Broadway On Demand, including the one and only Kaye Ballard's self-titled, Kaye Ballard - The Show Must Go On, a history of the groundbreaking all-girl jazz and big band instrumentalists, The Girls in the Band, and Olympia, the fascinating life story of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis.

From big bands to Broadway, radio to recordings and television to the big screen, Kaye Ballard did it all in a career that spanned eight decades. Millions knew her best from her comedic TV roles on "The Mothers-In-Law" and "The Doris Day Show" - in addition to dozens of music-variety show appearances - but she also enjoyed notable successes on stage during the glamorous era of night clubs. Along with an illustrious roster of friends and associates, Kaye recalls her remarkable life in show business accentuated with extensive rare footage and photographs offering an entertaining glimpse of her rich and varied talents.

Kaye Ballard - The Show Must Go On is available for On-Demand purchase ($4.95) through April 1, 2021 at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/WEUEjOFDi6go-kaye-ballard--the-show-must-go-on?channel=available-to-watch

Featuring Marian McPartland and Esperanza Spalding, "The Girls in the Band" tells the poignant, untold stories of the all-girl bands and the talented female jazz and big band instrumentalists with their fascinating, groundbreaking, journeys from the late '30s to the present day - as they continue to struggle for recognition in a man's world.

Directed by Judy Chaikin, The Girls in the Band is written by Judy Chaikin and Edward Osei-Gyimah and produced by Judy Chaikin, Michael Greene, Nancy Kissock and Hugh Hefner.

The Girls in the Band is available for On-Demand purchase ($4.95) through April 1, 2021 at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/FMwddXDGLJUG-the-girls-in-the-band?channel=available-to-watch



In the same vein as Albert Maysles' Iris, this sublimely intimate fly-on-the-wall verité documentary tells a heart-wrenching story of a woman finding her own voice on her own terms to assert a gigantic creative force into the world. Rebelling against her old-world, panty-sniffing, suspicious Greek mother to assert her strong sexual drive, fighting the feeling she was "too ethnic" amid the Boston Brahmin at BU, and starting her own theatre company in New Jersey instead of waiting for the phone to ring, Olympia Dukakis models how to live life with blazing courage. Incandescent and unforgettable, Olympia is a must-see documentary for anyone seeking to reignite their love of drama and their love of life.

Olympia is available for On-Demand purchase ($4.95) through April 1, 2021 at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/04q6dJokYY5C-olympia?channel=available-to-watch