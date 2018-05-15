Nyle Dimarco & Celeste Headlee to Moderate Talkbacks with Cast of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Producer Hal Luftig announced today that co-producer Nyle DiMarco will host a talkback for the audience at Children of a Lesser God today, May 15, following the 7:00pm show. DiMarco will join the cast immediately following the performance for a moderated discussion and an opportunity for audience members to ask questions. The talkback will happen on stage and is open to any ticketholder for that evening's performance.

NPR Host Celeste Headlee will also moderate two talkback sessions following the matinee and evening performances on Wednesday, May 16. The cast will join Headlee for a conversation about communication and listening along with an opportunity for audience members to ask questions. The talkback will happen on stage at Studio 54.

Tickets for Children of a Lesser God can be purchased at telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or at the Studio 54 box office (254 West 54th Street). As previously announced, Children of a Lesser God will play its final performance on Sunday, May 27.

Children of a Lesser God stars Joshua Jackson, who received a Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance, and Lauren Ridloff, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Play by the Tony Awards®, Drama League Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards and will be honored with a 2018 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in the production.

Mr. Jackson and Ms. Ridloff star alongside Emmy® Award winner Anthony Edwards, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, Kecia Lewis, and John McGinty, in a production directed by Kenny Leon.

One of the most indelible love stories of the modern age, Children of a Lesser God brings to life the passionate and personal connection between a teacher at a school for the deaf (Mr. Jackson) and the remarkable woman (Ms. Ridloff) he meets there. Now, Mr. Leon's "outstanding production" (NPR) invigorates this landmark play with astounding new relevance and a pair of performances that cannot be missed. Jesse Green of The New York Times raved, "Joshua Jackson is a revelation in a tour de force role, and Lauren Ridloff is sensational and explosive."

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God caused a sensation among audiences and critics alike when it premiered in 1980.

The creative team for Children of a Lesser God features Tony Award winner Derek McLane (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Tony Award nominee Mike Baldassari (lighting design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design), two-time Grammy Award® winner Branford Marsalis (original music), and Alexandria Wailes (director of artistic sign language). Casting for the production is by Telsey + Company.

The producing team is led by Hal Luftig and includes LHC Theatrical Development, Craig Haffner & Sherry Wright, Yasuhiro Kawana, James L. Nederlander, Rodney Rigby, Albert Nocciolino/Independent Presenters Network, Blue Fog Productions, Suzanne L. Niedland, The Shubert Organization, Jhett Tolentino, Steve & Paula Reynolds, Nyle DiMarco, and Roundabout Theatre Company. Tamar Climan serves as executive producer and Sandy Block as associate producer.

Tickets for Children of a Lesser God can be purchased at telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or at the Studio 54 box office (254 West 54th Street). For groups of 10 or more, contact Broadway Inbound at BroadwayInbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

The production is the most accessible play in Broadway history with every performance featuring supertitles seamlessly incorporated into the show's scenic design and closed captioning available through the GalaPro app which is available on Apple or Android devices. Additionally, at select performances of Children of a Lesser God, American Sign Language interpreters will be present. For dates and to buy tickets to these select performances, please visit childrenofalessergodbroadway.com/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You