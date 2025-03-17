Nuestros Sonidos Festival Continues With Concerts At Carnegie Hall And Events Across New York City This Spring

Tickets to Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) festival events taking place at Carnegie Hall are available now.
Carnegie Hall's Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) festival continues with concerts at Carnegie Hall and partner events presented by leading cultural and academic institutions across New York City through May 2025.
The Hall's season-long festival shines a light on the vibrant sounds, diverse traditions, and enormous influence of Latin culture in the US. Festival events have highlighted the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music from the 1930s to today with a special focus on genres that have developed and thrived in the US, including vital contributions from the Caribbean.
At Carnegie Hall, upcoming concerts feature some of Latin America's most iconic artists while also placing the spotlight on a prolific new generation of musicians. Performances in April and May include Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Apr. 11); Grupo Niche (Apr. 17); soprano Gabriella Reyes (Apr. 29); a Well-Being Concert with Magos Herrera (May 4); and Cimafunk and La Tribu (May 22), plus free concerts presented in New York City neighborhoods as part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series and more.
Across New York City, events presented by festival partner organizations range from concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and talks to dance, theater performances, film screenings, and more. For highlights of festival partner events in April and May, please see below.
Festival concerts at Carnegie Hall in April and May include:
Highlights of festival partner events in April and May include:
Throughout Carnegie Hall's history an extraordinary range of Latin artists have showcased their talents on its stages through performances and live recordings, demonstrating the vital role of Latin music has played in shaping the cultural fabric of the US. Latin jazz and classical music found a home at Carnegie Hall as did mambo, bossa nova, salsa, and more—representing the complexity and diversity of Latin music and showcasing the intersection of the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Indigenous worlds.
For the Nuestros sonidos festival, Carnegie Hall brought together a Curatorial Council of four Latin music experts to help share their passion and knowledge, working with the Hall's programming team to create its season-long extraordinary celebration. Members of the Curatorial Council are Marisol Berríos-Miranda; Leila Cobo; Josh Kun; and Dr. Chris Washburne.
The festival—which features more than 20 concerts throughout Carnegie Hall's 2024–2025 season—kicked off in October 2024 with three performances by Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic including a concert with Natalia Lafourcade as special guest. Additional highlights have included performances by soprano Lisette Oropesa, the Carnegie Hall debut of reggaeton superstar Ivy Queen, and Quetzal and La Santa Cecilia.
Tickets to Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) festival events taking place at Carnegie Hall are available on the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org, by calling Carnegie Hall at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For tickets to Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) festival partner events, please contact the specific venue.
