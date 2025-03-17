Nuestros Sonidos Festival Continues With Concerts At Carnegie Hall And Events Across New York City This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall's Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) festival continues with concerts at Carnegie Hall and partner events presented by leading cultural and academic institutions across New York City through May 2025.

The Hall's season-long festival shines a light on the vibrant sounds, diverse traditions, and enormous influence of Latin culture in the US. Festival events have highlighted the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music from the 1930s to today with a special focus on genres that have developed and thrived in the US, including vital contributions from the Caribbean.

At Carnegie Hall, upcoming concerts feature some of Latin America's most iconic artists while also placing the spotlight on a prolific new generation of musicians. Performances in April and May include Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Apr. 11); Grupo Niche (Apr. 17); soprano Gabriella Reyes (Apr. 29); a Well-Being Concert with Magos Herrera (May 4); and Cimafunk and La Tribu (May 22), plus free concerts presented in New York City neighborhoods as part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series and more.

Across New York City, events presented by festival partner organizations range from concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and talks to dance, theater performances, film screenings, and more. For highlights of festival partner events in April and May, please see below.

Festival concerts at Carnegie Hall in April and May include:

Celebrated Mexican pianist and composer Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra in a special performance featuring genre-blending Afro-Cuban jazz singer Daymé Arocena; Cuban rapper, poet, and singer Telmary; and renowned Haitian songstress and dancer Emeline Michel (Apr. 11);



Colombia's legendary Grupo Niche in its Carnegie Hall debut. Based in Cali, Colombia, often called the "Salsa Capital of the World,'' this band has been creating genuine classics since the late 1970s. Songs like “Cali Pachanguero,” “Una Aventura,” and “Gotas de Lluvia” are enduring staples on today's concert stages, and the group's most recent successes—including Latin Grammy Awards for Best Salsa Album (2020 and 2023) and Best Latin Tropical Album (2021)—show their remarkable evolution and vitality (Apr. 17);



Nicaraguan-American soprano Gabriella Reyes in recital with pianist Andrés Sarre featuring works for voice and piano by various Latin American composers, including Alberto Ginastera, Carlos Guastavino, Ernani Braga, as well as arrangements of traditional Nicaraguan folk songs (Apr. 29);



A Well-Being Concert by Magos Herrera—hosted in Spanish and English—that invites audiences to experience the nurturing power of music and mindfulness in a unique communal setting (May 4);



Grammy Award-winning Cuban sensations Cimafunk and La Tribu in the festival culminating performance at the Hall by the veritable Afro-Cuban rockstar (May 22).

From February through May, events presented by festival partner organizations—ranging from concerts, exhibitions, workshops and talks, to dance, theater performances, and film screenings—extend the scope of the festival. For a full list of festival partners, please see below.



Highlights of festival partner events in April and May include:

Tablao Flamenco featuring internationally-acclaimed dancers and musicians from Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana who interpret traditional flamenco and Ida and Vuelta styles—dance and music from Latin American countries that have influenced flamenco. The performance features live music in an intimate, accessible cabaret-style atmosphere. (Apr. 5, 11, and 12 at (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., New York, NY);



Wim Wenders's groundbreaking music documentary film Buena Vista Social Club during which over the course of several months, the director and musician Ry Cooder accompanied the famed group of Cuban musicians from their home in Havana to their triumphal 1998 concert at Carnegie Hall. A special Q&A follows the screening. (Apr. 7 at New York Film Academy Theater, 17 Battery Place, New York, NY);



World Premieres by Latin Composers—a program featuring La Camerata Washington Heights, a chamber music ensemble of the Association of Dominican Classical Artists (ADCA) formed by faculty members from the Washington Heights Community Conservatory of Fine Arts, in collaboration with The Harlem Chamber Players. The performance includes world premieres of three new works by Latin composers Sergio Reyes, Ariel Pirotti, and Pablo Gómez-Estévez. (Apr. 24 at Marian Anderson Theater, Aaron Davis Hall at the City College of New York (CUNY), 115 Convent Ave., New York, NY);



The New York premiere of La Salsa Vive, celebrating Afro-Cuban music's journey from New York to Cali, Colombia as part of The Colombian Film Festival. The documentary delves into the lives of passionate salsa dancers, music collectors, and legends like Rubén Blades, Henry Fiol, and Willie Rosario. Following the film, enjoy a live salsa concert that brings this cultural fusion to life. (Apr. 30 at SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd St., New York, NY);



A preview workshop of Sokio's opera Splitting/Absence, in development with National Sawdust, as part of the Historias initiative Section: New York. This innovative work explores the life and legacy of 1970s artist Gordon Matta-Clark, whose radical art redefined urban spaces. Sokio's evocative blend of electronic and classical elements creates an immersive operatic experience, bringing Matta-Clark's transformative vision to life through music, architecture, and storytelling. Historias is an initiative that charts the transformative impact of Latin communities in NYC through research, artistic interpretations, and public engagement. (May 3 at The Clemente Center, 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY);



Salsa Stories: El Barrio—an immersive, multimedia block party that brings salsa music and dancing—and free dance classes—to open spaces in New York City, where salsa as we know it today was born. Produced by Brazilian award-winning cultural producer Bianka Cypriano, Salsa Stories documents oral histories from the founding generation to promote cultural heritage preservation. These art installations are presented in neighborhoods that contributed to salsa history, such as El Barrio in East Harlem. (May 17 at Herb Garden, 176 East 111th St., New York, NY).

ABOUT THE NUESTROS SONIDOS FESTIVAL

Throughout Carnegie Hall's history an extraordinary range of Latin artists have showcased their talents on its stages through performances and live recordings, demonstrating the vital role of Latin music has played in shaping the cultural fabric of the US. Latin jazz and classical music found a home at Carnegie Hall as did mambo, bossa nova, salsa, and more—representing the complexity and diversity of Latin music and showcasing the intersection of the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Indigenous worlds.

For the Nuestros sonidos festival, Carnegie Hall brought together a Curatorial Council of four Latin music experts to help share their passion and knowledge, working with the Hall's programming team to create its season-long extraordinary celebration. Members of the Curatorial Council are Marisol Berríos-Miranda; Leila Cobo; Josh Kun; and Dr. Chris Washburne.

The festival—which features more than 20 concerts throughout Carnegie Hall's 2024–2025 season—kicked off in October 2024 with three performances by Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic including a concert with Natalia Lafourcade as special guest. Additional highlights have included performances by soprano Lisette Oropesa, the Carnegie Hall debut of reggaeton superstar Ivy Queen, and Quetzal and La Santa Cecilia.

For the most up-to-date information on festival performances and events at Carnegie Hall and partner institutions, visit carnegiehall.org/NuestrosSonidos.

Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds) Festival Partners:

1580 Enterprises

Abrams ComicArts / Megascope

Afrofuturism Art and STEM

Americas Society

Association of Dominican Classical Artists (ADCA)

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

Belongó

Black Speculative Arts Movement

Bronx Music Heritage Center / Bronx Music Hall

Buena Vista Social Club – A New Broadway Musical

Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education

CENTRO, The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center

Colombian Film Festival of New York

Cuban Cultural Center of New York

El Taller

The Fantastic Experimental Latino Theater

Five Boroughs Music Festival

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

GatherNYC

Harlem Stage

Havana Film Festival New York

ID Studio Theater

Italian Academy for Advanced Studies at Columbia University

Jazzmobile

The Joyce Theater

The Juilliard School

Julie Keyes Art

LaMicro Theater

Latin American Film Center

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Los Pleneros de la 21

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Miss Mason Productions

Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Museum of the Moving Image

National Queer Theater

National Sawdust

New York City Center

New York Film Academy

The New York Historical

NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development

Roho Artes Studios

Salsa Stories

SambaSalsa Entertainment

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Society of Illustrators

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Works & Process

Writers Read

YIVO Institute for Jewish Research

Ysolstar & Chicago Review Press

Ticket Information