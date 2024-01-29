﻿Notes In Motion Launches Community And Family Programs And New School Programs With Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre (ASDT)'s acclaimed dance education program, Notes in Motion, offers Community and Family Programs, Events and Performances on evenings and weekends. These programs include multi-cultural workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, professional dance performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre with artist talk-backs, nutrition and lifestyle coaching - interactive learning that multi-generations experience together.

Programs include: physical dance classes, small group creative exploration, critical feedback, work sharing, work time, props, costumes, live and recorded music, and group reflection. Community programs can be linked to community goals, challenges, and social issues or organize around the process of making dance theatre. Some community programs culminate in a performance presentation created by program participants. For more info, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-programs/community-events-and-performances/.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre also performs selections from its rich repertory at our partner schools for school assemblies or as part of a Community out-of-school time Program. Some performances are followed by a workshop or discussion about the content of the performance, careers in dance, as well as training, rehearsing, and understanding the process of creating dance. Since 2000, Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has partnered with 140 New York City schools to bring inclusive dance education programs to thousands of underserved 3K-12th grade students throughout all 5 boroughs. Each program is tailored to the specific needs and population of each school, guided by Notes in Motion's singular approach to arts education: the Movement Exchange Method which combines technical dance instruction with creative skill building and collaborative learning. Programs foster self-discovery, risk-taking, and leadership development - vital life skills that have faltered during the pandemic which dance education nurtures by design. For more information, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-partnerships/.

"From the inception of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, I have been driven by the vision that you cannot create dance in the now unless you are thinking about audiences of the future."

-Amanda Selwyn, Artistic/Executive Director

Upcoming Events

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Performance & Workshop

Cypress Hill Collegiate Prep., Brooklyn, NY

February 1, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 177 & District 75 PreK Center, Queens, NY

February 9, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 126 Bronx, NY

February 16, 2024

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Choreography Workshop: Motifs & Structures

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, NYC

February 21, 2024

Family Engagement Event

Cypress Hill Collegiate Prep., Brooklyn

March 7, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 177 & District 75 PreK Center, Queens, NY

April 11, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 63 Queens, NY

May 8, 2024

Family Engagement Event

Bushwick Leaders High School, Brooklyn, NY

May 9, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 376 Queens, NY

May 10, 2024

Family Engagement Event

Cypress Hill Collegiate Prep., Brooklyn

May 14, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 177 & District 75 PreK Center, Queens, NY

May 17, 2024

Family Engagement Event

PS 333, Manhattan, NYC

May 19, 2024