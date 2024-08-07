Norbert Leo Butz & More to Star in VLADIMIR at MTC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the initial cast for the world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer (Russian Transport) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (MTC: Proof, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes).

The cast of Vladimir will feature two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can; A Complete Unknown), Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth), Erik Jensen (MTC: The Collaboration, Corpus Christi, Y2K; Disgraced), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (MTC: Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes; “Supergirl,” “The Society”), and Jonathan Walker (MTC: The Assembled Parties; “Daredevil,” “Zero Hour”) with additional casting to be announced soon.

Vladimir will begin performances on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at New York City Center Stage (i). Opening night is Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

This haunting world premiere unfolds in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story – but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all. Vladimir is about standing up to immorality no matter the cost, when you know your nation is headed for disaster.

The design team will include Mark Wendland (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Dan Moses Schreier (Original Music and Sound Design), Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Tom Schall (Fight Direction), Charles LaPointe (Hair and Wig Design), and Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach).