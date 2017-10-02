BWW Regional Awards

Nominations Now Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards!

Oct. 2, 2017  

Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Awards all around the world!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

