Nominations Now Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!



Nominations are now open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, honoring exemplary performers and productions in New York from the past season!

There are 16 total categories open for nominations in this year's awards, including Best Show, Best Vocalist, and more. Performers and shows that have opened on the New York cabaret circuit between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017 are eligible for nomination.

PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.

Introduced last year, the Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple categories will also be continued. These categories aim to celebrate the special shows that ran only once or twice during this past season. Special Event - Solo honors individual performers and performances, while Special Event - Multiple honors duo acts, group concerts, and variety shows.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's Cabaret team will proof the list for eligibility and errors, and will also contribute their own nominees to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. Voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in mid-January.

Additionally, the Editor's Choice portion of the Cabaret Awards will return, and five recipients will be announced in January, date TBD. The categories are:

Cabaret Personality of the Year

Best New Recording (Single or Album)

Excellence in Hosting Variety Show, Series, or Open Mic

Excellence in Musicianship

Excellence in Songwriting



Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form below, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorites performers and performances get the recognition they deserve! Click on the link below submit your nominations today!

