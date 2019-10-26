No Name Comedy / Variety Show Comes to Word Up Bookshop In Washington Heights

No Name" Comedy / Variety picks up where they left off with their Tuesday evening @ Word Up! show in the bookshop's beautiful new Washington Heights incarnation on 165th Street & Amsterdam Avenue.

According to producer Eric Vetter, on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00pm, some of NYC's best established and emerging comics, storytellers, writers and performers including: Charles McBee, Michele Carlo, Rhonda Hansome, Jennifer Glick and Adam Selbst will try out new material followed up by the OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING!

Free admission, donations welcomed performers subject to change. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Comunitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan. Subway: A, C to 168th St. (walk down to 165th St, turn left, and walk to Amsterdam).For additional information, call (347) 688-4456 or go to: wordupbooks.com. For more "No Name" information, contact: nonamenyc@hotmail.com





