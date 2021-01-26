Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
Nina West, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Jack Plotnick and Christine Pedi Will Guest Host STARS IN THE HOUSE
Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race) will kick things off tonight at 8PM ET.
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have announced a roster of upcoming guest hosts set for "Stars In The House" this week.
Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race) will kick things off tonight at 8PM ET, followed by Disney and Broadway icon Liz Callaway, Actor/Writer/Director Jack Plotnick, Actress and SiriusXM host Christine Pedi, and Tony-nominated actress Brenda Braxton.
Guests featured on their shows will include:
- Tuesday, January 26 - Nina West's Disney Legends Party with guests Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara
- Wednesday, January 27 - Liz Callaway hosts a BABY Reunion with Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox and Martin Vidnovic
- Thursday January 28 - Jack Plotnick with friends Wilson Cruz, Merrin Dungey, Tom Lenk, and Lesli Margherita
- Friday, January 29 - Christine Pedi's "Pedi Party" with Bryan Batt, Jason Graae, Gerry McIntyre, Brad Oscar, and Michael West
- Saturday, January 30 - Brenda Braxton hosts Billy Mitchell's Villain: DeBlanks (a fill-in-the-blanks comedy) *A madcap Mad-libs murder mystery adventure with Frank DeCaro, Colin Donnell, Barrett Foa, Carly Hughes, Lesli Margherita, and Patti Murin
All episodes will stream at 8PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, where fans may tune in to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air.
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET.
