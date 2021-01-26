Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Nina West, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Jack Plotnick and Christine Pedi Will Guest Host STARS IN THE HOUSE

Jan. 26, 2021  

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have announced a roster of upcoming guest hosts set for "Stars In The House" this week.

Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race) will kick things off tonight at 8PM ET, followed by Disney and Broadway icon Liz Callaway, Actor/Writer/Director Jack Plotnick, Actress and SiriusXM host Christine Pedi, and Tony-nominated actress Brenda Braxton.

Guests featured on their shows will include:

All episodes will stream at 8PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, where fans may tune in to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET.


