Nicole Scherzinger to Visit THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Tonight

Tune into The Late Show tonight, October 28 to see Nicole Scherzinger on the show! The performer, earning rave reviews for her turn as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd., will visit Stephen Colbert's late-night show to discuss the production. The program airs at 11:35/10:35c on CBS and Paramount+.

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. is currently playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner