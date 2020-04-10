Nickelodeon to Conduct Instagram Live With SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Cast Members Including Ethan Slater & More
Nickelodeon is treating fans to a special Instagram Live tonight on the @SpongeBob Instagram account featuring The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast members answering questions and competing in trivia challenges at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Hosted by Kelvin Moon Loh (Perch Perkins), guests Ethan Slater (SpongeBob), Danny Skinner (Patrick), and Christina Sajous (Sandy) will join individually via video to share with viewers their SpongeBob insights and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the musical. The special pre-show leads into an encore airing of The SpongeBob Musical Sing-A-Long at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.
See the post from the Spongebob Instagram below!
In The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Sing-A-Long, SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom face catastrophe until an unexpected hero takes the stage in a theatrical party full of heart and humor, where the power of optimism can save the world. Sing along to popular hits from Panic at the Disco, T.I and more!
