LOVE, SIMON Star Nick Robinson to Make Broadway Debut as Jem in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Nick Robinson, critically acclaimed for last year's movie Love, Simon, will make his Broadway debut as Jem Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, beginning Tuesday, November 5, alongside four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Golden Globe winner Ed Harris as Atticus Finch.

Mr. Robinson made his stage debut at age 12 as, coincidentally, Jem Finch, in a previous stage version of To Kill A Mockingbird at the Seattle Intiman Theatre during Sher's 10-year tenure as Artistic Director. Robinson is, according to The Wall Street Journal, one of "Hollywood's true breakout stars."

Nick Robinson (Jem Finch) made headlines with his performance in the 2018 romantic teen comedy Love, Simon, playing the titular character. Robinson's first professional job was as a series regular on the ABC Family series "Melissa and Joey" in 2010. Additional film and television credits include Native Son;Strange But True; Krystal; Everything, Everything; The 5th Wave; Being Charlie; Jurassic World; Jordan Vogt-Roberts' The Kings Of Summer; Francesca Lia Block's Weetzie Bat; Seth Savoy's Echo Boomers; and "Boardwalk Empire."

Watch Robinson in the trailer for Love, Simon below:

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Harris. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (2019 Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Robinson), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Manoel Felciano (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





