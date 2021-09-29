Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Broadway Producing Team of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

The new Broadway comedy that audiences are eating up, Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN & BISCUITS, has announced that global superstars and entrepreneurs Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined the producing team of the show, which is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

"Broadway is back, but this time it's a new Broadway. It's time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "This is a monumental moment for the industry, and I'm overjoyed to be a part of it. This is also my first foray into Broadway, so to bring this show to audiences with my husband Nick, who has so much experience in the medium, and at a time when we need it most, is a very proud moment for me."

Nick Jonas visited the cast and creative team at Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday, September 26, to celebrate joining the team. The moment reunited Jonas with his upcoming Jersey Boys film co-stars E. Clayton Cornelious (Producer) and Michael Urie ("Logan") - the latter with whom he also co-starred in the Broadway musical How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying - and his Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary co-star Norm Lewis ("Reginald").

"Broadway has always had a special place in my heart, it helped launch my career. And after the last year and a half, Broadway is exactly what we need in this world," said Nick Jonas. "This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It's got energy, it's got style, and it's got heart. The kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an award-winning actor, producer, entrepreneur, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and New York Times Best Selling Author. With more than sixty international and Hollywood films to her credit, Priyanka is one of the most recognized personalities in the world. Most recently she starred in and produced the Academy Award nominated feature, The White Tiger, and up next will be seen in The Matrix 4; Text For You (Sony Pictures); and the Russo Brother's Citadel series (Amazon.)

Nick Jonas is a Golden Globe and Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer and entrepreneur. He started his career on Broadway at age 7 and has received critically-acclaimed solo success. Jonas has been recognized by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is one third of the preeminent male group of this century, Jonas Brothers.

Directed bya??Zhailon Levingstona??(Assoc. Director,a??Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) -a??who is the youngest black director in Broadway history at age 27 - CHICKEN & BISCUITS celebrates its official Opening Night on Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. The show stars film & television actressa??Cleo Kinga??("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nomineea??Norm Lewisa??(Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods)a??as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winnera??Michael Uriea??(Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veterana??NaTasha Yvette Williamsa??(Waitress, Porgy and Bess)a??as Brianna Jenkins, anda??Devere Rogersa??(Up Here,a??"OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, area??Ebony Marshall-Olivera??(Merry Wives of Windsora??anda??Ain't No Mo'a??at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins,a??Aigner Mizzellea??as La'trice Franklin, anda??Alana Raquel Bowersa??(What to Send Up When it Goes Down)a??as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies area??Dean Acreea??(Words, Razors and the Wounded),a??Jennifer Fouchéa??(Chicagoa??National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby,a??Michael Geneta??(Thea??Prom),a??Miles G. Jacksona??(Endlings) anda??Camille Upshawa??("That Damn Michael Che").

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! Eldest daughter, Baneatta, wants everything to be perfect for her father's funeral. "Favorite" daughter, Beverly, would rather honor her daddy dressed to show the entire congregation what she's been "blessed with." Teenage granddaughter, La'trice, can't mind her own business if it was on a leash. Not far behind comes grandson Kenny and his very Jewish boyfriend Logan who is maybe, sort of, okay definitely afraid of Baneatta. But Baneatta's hopes unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral...

The CHICKEN & BISCUITS creative team also includes Scenic Designer Lawrence E. Moten IIIa??(Assoc.,a??What the Constitution Means to Me, Hadestown), Tony-nominated Costume Designera??Dede Ayitea??(Slave Play, American Son), Lighting Designera??Adam Honoréa??(Assoc.,a??Derren Brown: Secret),a??Sound Designera??Twi McCalluma??(Assoc.,a??Pride & Prejudicea??at Long Wharf Theatre), and Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design bya??Nikiya Mathisa??(For Colored Girls). The full producing team of CHICKEN & BISCUITS is: Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins.