Nick Blaemire, Jessica Vosk and More Set for Amas Readings of BREAD AND ROSES Musical

Based on the film inspired by true events, BREAD AND ROSES is the story of a young undocumented Mexican woman who crosses the U.S. border and risks it all in her fight for a living wage, equality and justice.

On December 14th and 15th, as part of its "Dare To Be Different" series, Amas Musical Theatre will present three staged readings of BREAD AND ROSES, book and lyrics by Jill Abramovitz and music by Brad Alexander.

The cast features Michelle Lauto (Spamilton, In The Heights), Nick Blaemire (Godspell, The SpongeBob Musical), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler, Wicked), Blanca Camacho (In The Heights), Travis Mitchell (Rock Of Ages) Diomargy Nunez (Frida Liberada), Desiree Rodriguez (Tricks The Devil Taught Me, Barrio Grrrl!), AJ Sojola (Sweeney Todd, Porgy and Bess), Martin Sola (On Your Feet, Coram Boy), and Forest Van Dyke (Burning Man The Musical).

BREAD AND ROSES is a staged reading and will be performed Thursday, December 14th at 3pm and 7pm and Friday, December 15th at 3pm at 502 West 53rd Street, A.R.T./NY Mezzanine Theatre. For ticket information, visit amasmusical.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jill Abramovitz (Lyrics/Book) is a contributing lyricist on Broadway's It Shoulda Been You and the lyricist/co-bookwriter of The Dogs of Pripyat, which garnered the Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, the Jerry Bock Award, was a NAMT selectee and part of Goodspeed's Festival of New Artists. She is the lyricist of TheatreworksUSA's Martha Speaks and a past Dramatist Guild Fellow and member of the BMI Workshop, where she won the Harrington Award for excellence. jillaonline.com

Brad Alexander (Music) is the composer of See Rock City & Other Destinations (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical, Richard Rodgers Award, Jerry Bock Award). His credits include music and orchestrations for TheatreworksUSA's Click Clack Moo (Drama Desk and Lortel nominations), Just So Stories, Martha Speaks; and songs for Duck for President, Fly Guy, We the People (Lortel nomination). TV scoring: VH1's "Celebreality" campaign, PBS's PEG + CAT. Member of NAMT, Dramatists Guild and BMI Workshop. bradalexander.com

Melissa Crespo (Director) is a NYC-based director. Most recent: Vid Guerrero's ¡Figaro! (90210) (The Duke on 42nd Street & LA Opera), Desiree Burch & Dan Kitrosser's Tar Baby -Scotsman Fringe First at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival & Pick of the Week at the Vault Festival in London, Suzan Lori-Parks' Venus (LIU Post), 2017 ABC Talent Showcase and 2014 Drama League Fellow. She received her MFA in Directing from The New School for Drama. melissacrespo.com

Amas Musical Theatre is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. "Dare To Be Different - A Series Of New Musicals And Special Events" will take place November 30 - December 15. For more information, go to amasmusical.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles