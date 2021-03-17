New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 15 - David Suchet Autobiography, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes an album featuring Bernstein music performed by the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, the first volume of Stage Door Records' "Show Time" Series EP collection, an autobiography by stage and film actor David Suchet, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Bernstein Reimagined

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. "Times Square Ballet" (On the Town), "Dream With Me" (Peter Pan), "Dance of the Great Lover" (On the Town), "Lonely Town" (On the Town), "Morning Sun" (Trouble in Tahiti), "Waltz" (Divertimento for Orchestra), "Meditation #1" (Mass), "Chichester Psalms I Postlude" (A Quiet Place), "Symphonic Suite" (On The Waterfront). Arrangements by Jay Ashby, Darryl Brenzel, Scott Silbert, Mike Tomaro, and Steve Williams.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Angela's Ring

New jazz opera based on the European debt crisis, co-composed by bassist Kabir Sehgal and pianist Marie Incontrera. Cast includes including Lucy Schaufer, David Gordon, Brandon Snook, Erik Bagger, Marnie Breckinridge. Leveraged Jazz Orchestra and guest soloists including Aaron Diehl (piano), Grace Kelly (saxophone), Manuel Valera (piano), Oran Etkin (clarinet), Edmar Casteñada (harp), and Papo Vazquez (trombone).

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Show Time Series: EP Collection Vol 1

The first volume of Stage Door Records' "Show Time" Series EP collection. To be issued across three albums, the collection compiles all 16 EPs which formed the "Show Time" Series as recorded and released by RCA Victor in 1953 ... a recording initiative by RCA Victor to recreate highlights from a diverse selection of Broadway musicals, revues and operettas from the first half of the 20th century. The series featured a host of Broadway star performers, many of whom introduced their songs in the original stage productions ... and some of Broadway's finest musical directors (including Jay Blackton and Lehman Engel). Volume 1 includes selections from Oklahoma!, Carousel, Showboat, The Cat and the Fiddle, Babes in Arms and Jumbo. Featured performers include John Raitt, Patricia Northrup, Doretta Morrow, Helena Bliss, Carol Bruce, Patricia Neway, Stephen Douglass, William Tabbert, Lisa Kirk, Sheila Bond and Jack Cassidy. Most of the tracks have never been released on CD.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available:

Damn Yankees

1958 film based on the Broadway musical. Directed by George Abbott and Stanley Donen. Score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Cast includes Tab Hunter, Gwen Verdon, Ray Walston. New 1080p HD master sourced from 4K scan of preservation separation masters.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

David Suchet: Behind the Lens: My Life

Autobiography (with photos) by stage and film actor David Suchet. Discusses his London upbringing and love of the city, his Jewish roots and how they have influenced his career, the importance of his faith, how he really feels about fame, his love of photography and music, and his processes as an actor. He looks back on his fifty-year career, including reflections on how the industry has changed, his personal highs and lows, and how he wants to be remembered. 320 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.