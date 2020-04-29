New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of April 27 - CATS Blu-Ray, SEA WALL/A LIFE Audiobook, and More!

Need something new to read or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Blu-Rays Now Available:

CATS 2-disc Blu-Ray

This is a special two-disc Blu-Ray edition of the Cats film, starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Robert Fairchild, Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson. Cats is directed by Tom Hooper, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Bonus features include 9 Lives: The Cast of Cats; Singing Live; Making Macavity; A Director's Journey; Making Music; The Art of Dance; Scaling Up; A Little Magic; The Dancers; Cat School; Feature Commentary with Director Tom Hooper; and The Art of Dance.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Books Now Available:

Humana Festival 2018: The Complete Plays

Editors: Amy Wegener and Jenni Page-White

This book includes all six scripts from the 42nd annual cycle of world premieres at the Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville: Do You Feel Anger? by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Evocation to Visible Appearance by Mark Schultz, we, the invisibles by Susan Soon He Stanton, Marginal Loss by Deborah Stein, God Said This by Leah Nanako Winkler, and You Across from Me, a collaboratively written play by four writers-Jaclyn Backhaus, Dipika Guha, Brian Otaño, and Jason Gray Platt.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Upcoming Releases:

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

Blu-Ray release date: May 26

This is the Blu-Ray edition of the 1970 film, based on 1965 Broadway musical. The musical features a score by Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner. The cast includes Barbra Streisand, Yves Montand, Larry Blyden, Bob Newhart, Simon Oakland, John Richardson, Jack Nicholson, Roy Kinnear, Irene Handl, and Pamela Brown.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Sea Wall / A Life

Audible audiobook release date: April 30

The play was written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne. The audiobook is narrated by Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, who starred in the 2019 Off-Broadway and Broadway productions.

Purchase on Amazon here.





Related Articles