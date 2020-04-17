New York Theatre Workshop Concludes 2019/20 Season Due to the Health Crisis

New York Theatre Workshop announced today that out of continued concern for the health and safety of their audiences, artists and staff, NYTW will not return to public programming in the 2019/20 season.

This includes Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens) and directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke), which began previews March 4 and suspended performances prior to opening; and the planned production of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation, You Got Older), and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Othello, Fun Home). Three Sisters was scheduled to run May 13 - July 12, 2020.

NYTW remains committed to these artists and projects and hopes to produce them in an upcoming season. Future production details will be announced at a later date.

The season was also slated to include the remaining Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop projects: Islander, by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by KATIE BROOK, originally scheduled to run March 27 - April 11, 2020; La Paloma Prisoner, by Raquel Almazán and directed by Estefanía Fadul, originally scheduled to run April 19 - May 9, 2020; and Raisins Not Virgins, by Sharbari Zohra Ahmed and directed by Arpita Mukherjee, originally scheduled to run June 4 - June 18, 2020.

In addition to the productions, NYTW will not travel out of town with artists for the two summer residencies at Adelphi University and Dartmouth College. Summer 2020 would have marked NYTW's 29th consecutive summer in residence at Dartmouth College.

"We are heartbroken to have to end our season prematurely. These productions and residencies along with readings and workshops we were meant to be producing represent important collaborations with theater-makers we deeply value," said James C. Nicola and Jeremy Blocker in a statement. "We look forward to being back in a room with them, and with our audiences, when it is safe for us to do so."

All ticketholders will be contacted by NYTW regarding their tickets and season memberships. Ticketholders can also contact NYTW directly at 212-460-5475 or tickets@nytw.org.





