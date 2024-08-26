News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New York Theatre Ballet School Announces 2024-25 Class Schedule

Classes begin Monday, September 16 at New York Theatre Ballet studios.

By: Aug. 26, 2024
New York Theatre Ballet School Announces 2024-25 Class Schedule Image
New York Theatre Ballet School has announced its 2024-25 school year  classes for children, pre-professional students, and adults. Classes begin Monday, September 16  at New York Theatre Ballet studios, 131 East 10th Street in New York City.  

Directed by Diana Byer, the New York Theatre Ballet School was established in 1978 and  teaches dance as a total art form, developing strong technical skill and discipline. Following the  Cecchetti syllabus, classes emphasize music, theatricality, gesture, and style. For the advanced  and pre-professional level student, classes in modern, theater dance, pointe, variations, and repertory round out New York Theatre Ballet's training curriculum. All classes feature live accompaniment.  

CHILDREN'S DIVISION 

New York Theatre Ballet School offers small class size and teaching assistants in every class, guaranteeing highly individualized instruction. The Children's Division consists of four levels:  Pre-Ballet I classes for 4-5-year-old students are held on Saturday mornings. Pre-Ballet II classes  for 6-7 years olds are held twice a week. Ballet I, II, and III (twice a week) are by audition or  invitation. Optional workshops are available for Ballet III students.  

PRE-PROFESSIONAL DIVISION 

The Pre-Professional Division at New York Theatre Ballet accepts students by audition or  invitation and requires students to attend six classes per week. Each one hour and a half training  session offers classes in technique, pointe, and modern dance workshops. School faculty members include Diana Byer, Melissa Sadler, and Marie Zvosec.  

Tuition for the Children's and Pre-Professional Divisions begins at $1,500.00 for the full 2024- 25 school year (September thru first week in June). A 5% discount is available for full payment  by August 31, and a 5% sibling discount will be applied to the youngest sibling's tuition. Please visit https://nytb.org/school for full tuition information and fees. 

ADULT DIVISION 

New York Theatre Ballet School offers training at the beginner and intermediate levels for adult  students and supplemental basic technique for ballet and modern dancers. Class instructors are  Diana Byer, Julian Donahue, and William Whitener.  

Adult classes are held Monday through Thursday evenings, and admission is $15 per class, $13  for IDNYC members. Ten-class cards are available for $130 or $120 with IDNYC. 

Class schedules for the 2024-25 school year are as follows: e,  

Children's Division 

Pre-Ballet I (4-5 years old) 

Saturday 9:30-10:20am 

Pre-Ballet II (6-7 years old) 

Wednesday 4:15-5:15pm  

Saturday 10:30-11:30am 

Ballet I (by audition or invitation) 

Tuesday 4:30-5:30pm 

Thursday 4:30-5:30pm 

Students are required to attend two classes per week

Ballet II (by audition or invitation) 

Monday 4:30-6:00pm 

Friday 4:30-6:00pm 

Students are required to attend two classes per week 

Ballet III (by audition or invitation) 

Tuesday 5:30-7:00pm 

Thursday 5:30-7:00pm 

Saturday 2:30-3:30pm (Workshop - optional) 

Students are required to attend two classes per week 

Young Artists Division (YAD, by audition or invitation) 

Monday 6:00-7:30pm 

Wednesday 5:15-6:45pm 

Friday 6:00-7:30pm 

Saturday 11:30am-1:00pm 

Saturday 1:00-2:00pm Pointe 

Saturday 2:30-3:30pm Workshop 

Students are required to attend six classes per week 

Adult Classes 

Mondays 7:45-9:00pm – Intermediate 

Tuesdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate 

Wednesdays 7:15-8:30pm – Beginner 

Thursdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate 

For more information on New York Theatre Ballet School and classes, please visit:  https://nytb.org/school





