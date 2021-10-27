Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York Theatre Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Florence Gould Hall

The streamlined retelling of this timeless holiday classic, imaginatively choreographed by Keith Michael, is part of NYTB's Once Upon a Ballet series.

Oct. 27, 2021  

New York Theatre Ballet returns to Florence Gould Hall after a two-year absence with seven performances of its enchanting production of The Nutcracker, December 10-12.

The streamlined retelling of this timeless holiday classic, imaginatively choreographed by Keith Michael, is part of NYTB's Once Upon a Ballet series, geared to young children, ages 3+.

Set in turn-of-the-century Art Nouveau style and danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, the hour-long production featuring a large, time-bending clock, a luminous owl that flies above the audience, and dancers wielding enormous chopsticks, is sure to delight audiences young and old alike.

The set is designed by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes are designed by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan who is Resident Costume Designer at the Metropolitan Opera.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place Dec 10-12 at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street). The Dec 10 performance is at 6:30pm; performances on Dec 11 & 12 are at 11am, 1pm and 3:30pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $17 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are currently on sale in-person at the Florence Gould Hall box office and at Ticketmaster Adults and children 12+ are required to show proof of vaccination, and masks are required for all audience members.


