New York Theatre Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Florence Gould Hall

New York Theatre Ballet returns to Florence Gould Hall after a two-year absence with seven performances of its enchanting production of The Nutcracker, December 10-12.

The streamlined retelling of this timeless holiday classic, imaginatively choreographed by Keith Michael, is part of NYTB's Once Upon a Ballet series, geared to young children, ages 3+.

Set in turn-of-the-century Art Nouveau style and danced to Tchaikovsky's beloved score, the hour-long production featuring a large, time-bending clock, a luminous owl that flies above the audience, and dancers wielding enormous chopsticks, is sure to delight audiences young and old alike.

The set is designed by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith, and costumes are designed by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan who is Resident Costume Designer at the Metropolitan Opera.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place Dec 10-12 at Florence Gould Hall (55 East 59th Street). The Dec 10 performance is at 6:30pm; performances on Dec 11 & 12 are at 11am, 1pm and 3:30pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $17 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are currently on sale in-person at the Florence Gould Hall box office and at Ticketmaster Adults and children 12+ are required to show proof of vaccination, and masks are required for all audience members.