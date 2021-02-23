New York Theatre Ballet Presents BETWEEN THE ACTS: ANTONY TUDOR

New York Theatre Ballet will present Between the Acts: Antony Tudor on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 11am ET on Zoom. Taking a look at the life and works of Antony Tudor, this installment of Between the Acts will also feature curator of dance for the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, Jane Pritchard, the sole Trustee of the Antony Tudor Ballet Trust Amanda McKerrow, repetiteur for the Antony Tudor Trust John Gardner, and Principal Dancer and Associate Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet Elena Zahlmann. The conversation between Jane Pritchard, Amanda McKerrow, John Gardner, Elena Zahlmann, and NYTB Artistic Director Diana Byer will cover choreography, music, influence and more. RSVP to ezahlmann@nytb.org to receive a Zoom link prior to Sunday. Following the live event, the conversation will be available to view on Vimeo and social media.

Normally held during intermission, Between the Acts has been recast as a preseason virtual discussion series. Last week featured a discussion with Diana Byer with Sir Richard Alston and Steven Melendez and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/515105172.

Jane Pritchard is curator of dance for the Victoria and Albert Museum where she co-curated Diaghilev and the Golden Age of the Ballets Russes, 1909-1929 and edited the accompanying book. Previously she was archivist for Rambert Dance Company and English National Ballet and created the Contemporary Dance Trust Archive. Her other exhibitions include Les Ballets 1933, Rambert Dance Company at 75, A Flash of Light: The Dance Photography of Chris Nash, Anthony Crickmay: Photographing People and Performance and Hand in Glove, a performed costume exhibition of the work of Lea Anderson and currently On Point: The Royal Academy of Dance at 100. She has curated seasons of dance films, presented on radio and contributed to numerous publications, including theOxford Dictionary of National Biography, The Annual Register, Dance Chronicle, Dance Research, and The Dancing Times and lectured internationally. She was a recipient of a Churchill Travel Fellowship and the Anthony Denning Research Award. She was awarded an MBE for services to the arts in the 2014 New Year's Honours.

Amanda McKerrow has the honor of being the first American to receive a gold medal at the International Ballet Competition in Moscow in 1981. Since then she has been the recipient of numerous other awards, including the Princess Grace Dance Fellowship. She had the honor of training with Mary Day at the Washington School of Ballet and was a member of that company until she joined American Ballet Theatre under the direction of Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1982. She was appointed to the rank of soloist in 1983 and became a principal dancer in 1987. Ms. McKerrow danced the leading roles in all the major classics and had numerous works created for her by many of the great choreographers of the twentieth century. She has also appeared as a guest artist throughout the world. Ms. McKerrow is now the sole Trustee of the Antony Tudor Ballet Trust, and together with her husband John Gardner stages his ballets around the world. Ms. McKerrow is also in demand as a master teacher for both students and professional dancers and has also enjoyed staging numerous other ballets for professional companies and universities both in the United States and abroad. She is currently Co-Director of the Colorado Ballet Academy Summer Intensive.

John Gardner has distinguished himself in two major dance companies, American Ballet Theatre and White Oak Dance Project. He joined American Ballet Theatre in 1978 and was promoted to the rank of Soloist in 1984. Mr. Gardner's diverse repertoire included many soloist and principal roles which afforded him the opportunity of working with many of the master choreographers of the twentieth century. He is currently working for the Antony Tudor Ballet Trust as a repetiteur and as the Director of the Antony Tudor Dance Studies, and together with his wife Amanda Mckerrow stages many of the Antony Tudor ballets around the world. During the course of his career Mr. Gardner has achieved an excellent reputation as a master teacher and coach for ballet on both the professional and student levels, and has enjoyed choreographing numerous ballets for companies and universities in the United States and abroad. At present, he is the Co-Director of the Colorado Ballet Academy Summer Intensive in Denver, Colorado.

Elena Zahlmann is Associate Artistic Director and Principal Dancer of New York Theatre Ballet, where she is featured in ballets by master choreographers Frederick Ashton, Agnes De Mille, José Límon, Jerome Robbins, and Antony Tudor. She has originated roles in the works of Richard Alston, Nicolo Fonte, Matthew Neenan, and Pam Tanowitz among others. She has appeared with NYTB and The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, featured in tributes to Rogers & Hammerstein and Lerner & Lowe, and their family holiday concerts. She danced soloist roles from Oklahoma! and The King & I in regional theaters and has been a guest artist with The Bang Group, Mabou Mines, David Gordon's Pick Up Performance Company, and the San Francisco Symphony. Ms. Zahlmann stages works by Agnes De Mille and has assisted in the staging of works by Antony Tudor.