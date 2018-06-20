New York State Legislature Passes Additional Protections Regarding Ticket Resale; Broadway League Issues Statement

Today, the New York State Legislature passed historic legislation and adopted important consumer disclosures in the ticket resale market. Ticket buying has changed rapidly with the growth of the internet which has become the primary source for purchasing tickets to concerts, sporting events and live theatre. Accordingly, many producers, artists and venues have worked with the legislature and sought to enhance consumer protection in the state's Arts and Cultural Affairs Law governing the sale and resale of tickets.

Despite vehement opposition from the broker industry, today's legislation marks a significant victory for ticket buyers and helps ensure that the public has access to valuable information upon which to make informed purchases, while maintaining the ability to convey tickets should they no longer be able to attend the show or event. Among other important protections, the legislation requires that broker sites disclose all fees and surcharges prior to accepting payment, divulge when tickets are being sold on speculation and provide a refund if tickets are not delivered timely. It also expressly proscribes unauthorized resellers from implying an official relationship to an event or production by prohibiting the use of intentionally misleading web URLs.

"A lack of oversight has led to a confusing and opaque ticket buying environment where, in many instances, consumers are not aware that they are doing business with a third-party reseller or that the reseller is listing tickets on speculation and they have not yet been made available for sale by the artist or venue," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "As a long-term champion of consumer protection and theatre accessibility, the League has been a vocal supporter of reform in this area."

The law is the result of nearly two years of active legislative inquiry and deliberation. During that period, League members and staff have joined two large stake-holder round-table discussions on enhancing the current law, participated in dozens of meetings with state legislators to advocate for transparency in the resale market and submitted several filings recommending language to help improve the current legislation.

