New York Premiere Of Barry Manilow Musical HARMONY To Play National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene In 2020

At a performance of his Broadway residency this evening, Barry Manilow announced that his musical HARMONY will make its New York premiere at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in February 2020.

Previews will begin on February 11, 2020, with an official opening on March 4. The musical will run through March 29 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. For more information visit: http://nytf.org.

Harmony has has been working its way to Broadway for more than six years. The show previously had productions at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The previous incarnations of the show starred Tony Yazbeck, Douglas Williams, Chris Dwan, Will Taylor, Will Blum, Leigh Ann Larkin, Hannah Corneau, Matt Bailey, Shayne Kennon, Douglas Williams, and more.

HARMONY tells the true story of The Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in pre-WWII Germany who rose from unemployed street musicians to become world-famous entertainers, selling millions of records, starring in over a dozen films, and selling out the most prestigious concert halls around the world.

Yet while The Comedian Harmonists' sophisticated music, paired with hilarious comedy, made them the brightest of stars, the group's mixture of Jews and non-Jews put them on a collision course with history.

Watch highlights from the 2013 Atlanta run of HARMONY below:





