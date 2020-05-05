New York Philharmonic Participates in Global #GivingTuesdayNow Campaign

Today (Tuesday, May 5), the Philharmonic is participating in the first-ever #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of generosity and unity organized in response to the challenges faced by communities in the wake of COVID-19. As part of the campaign and the ongoing initiative We Are NY Phil @ Home, the Philharmonic has released a video of Principal Bassoon Judith LeClair performing the Andante from Milde's Andante and Rondo.

Watch below!

The New York Philharmonic continues to share new digital content as Facebook and YouTube Premieres and on NY Phil Plays On. This Thursday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. EDT the Philharmonic and Lincoln Center at Home will co-present a rebroadcast from the 1997 Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring soprano Renée Fleming singing Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate and Richard Strauss's Muttertändelei, Waldseligkeit, and Cäcilie, conducted by then Music Director Kurt Masur. The broadcast will be preceded by a recently recorded interview between Ms. Fleming and Radio Host / Philharmonic Board Member Alec Baldwin. It will be available on-demand afterward.

New content uploaded to NY Phil Plays On as of Monday, May 4, includes the radio broadcast The Philharmonic Goes to the Opera, featuring Liszt's A Faust Symphony, Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, and highlights from Wagner's Ring Cycle. The broadcast, from The New York Philharmonic This Week radio series, is hosted by Alec Baldwin.





