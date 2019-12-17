New York-Metro Area PBS Stations THIRTEEN, WLIW21, NJTV and THIRTEEN PBSKids Now Live on YouTube TV

America's flagship PBS station WNET announced that it is now streaming live on Youtube TV starting today. Dedicated live channels for THIRTEEN, WLIW21, NJTV, THIRTEEN PBSKids and PBS KIDS, as well as on-demand programming, are now available to Youtube TV subscribers, expanding PBS's digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream PBS content. To access the full line-up available in the New York metro-area, you can visit the Youtube TV live guide or the PBS schedule here.

"Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. "PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that Youtube TV recognizes public television's unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station."

"We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users," said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at Youtube TV. "PBS and PBS Kids are highly requested channels by our users, and we're thrilled to be able to add these to the Youtube TV lineup starting today."

YouTube TV represents WNET's first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows and PBS favorites, including AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, GREAT PERFORMANCES, MASTERPIECE, NATURE and more. The accompanying PBS Kids 24/7 channel extends the organization's mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Users can access favorite series, such as DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, MOLLY OF DENALI, ODD SQUAD, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, WILD KRATTS and SESAME STREET. Youtube TV subscribers can also access select content through Youtube TV's VOD service.

In addition to Youtube TV, WNET content is available on all THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and NJTV-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS Kids Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast. THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and NJTV members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.





