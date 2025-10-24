New York Live Arts To Present Tere O’Connor’s 1984 Solo Alongside World Premiere Of New Ensemble Work

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Live Arts will celebrate the 40th anniversary of choreographer Tere O’Connor’s career with a program pairing his newest ensemble piece, The Lace, with a reconstruction of his first dance, Construct-A-Guy (1984). Performances will be held December 3–6 and 10–13, 2025, at New York Live Arts, located at 219 West 19th Street.

Originally premiered as part of the Live Arts legacy program Fresh Tracks, Construct-A-Guy marked the beginning of O’Connor’s exploration into rhythm, fragmentation, and multiplicity of meaning. Its return this season coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Fresh Tracks residency, concluding the program’s long-running history of supporting new choreographic voices.

The Lace, O’Connor’s latest ensemble work, continues his investigation into choreography as a vehicle for thought and queer expression. Performed by Heather Olson, Natalie Green, Aaron Loux, Gabriel Bruno Eng Gonzalez, Liony Garcia, and Tim Bendernagel, the piece integrates movement, rhythm, and structural sequencing into what O’Connor describes as “a poetic world of shifting meaning.”

Each performance will open with a brief live introduction from O’Connor, who will discuss his process and philosophy of dance-making. Construct-A-Guy will be performed by Tim Bendernagel with lighting design by Michael O’Connor and music by Diane Martel. The Lace features original music by James Lo, lighting by Michael O’Connor, and costumes by Harriet Jung and Reid Bartelme.

A Stay Late Conversation with O’Connor, moderated by Chrysa Parkinson, will follow the performance on December 11.

Tickets start at $30, with pay-what-you-wish and community pricing options available. For tickets and more information, visit NewYorkLiveArts.org or call 212-924-0077.