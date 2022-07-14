New York Festival of Song Announces 2022-23 Mainstage Programming at Merkin Hall

New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, today announces its 2022-23 season of performances, including four Mainstage Series programs at Merkin Hall, co-presented by Kaufman Music Center, with subscriptions now on sale and single tickets going on sale August 15. The organization celebrates its 35th anniversary this season in addition to Steven Blier's 50th anniversary as a professional pianist.

NYFOS kicks off its Mainstage season at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Heroes, a tribute to the mythical figures as well as the contemporary men and women who inspire us, includes music by Schubert, Gluck, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and others. It features soloists mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, baritone John Brancy, violinist and vocalist Charles Yang, and pianist Peter Dugan, together with Steven Blier at the piano.

The Mainstage season continues on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with Kabarett, which highlights songs from Berlin's fabled nightspots during the Weimar era, featuring music by Hollaender, Spoliansky, Bienert, Tucholsky, and others. Soprano Sari Gruber, Irish mezzo-soprano Naomi O'Connell and baritone Justin Austin join Mr. Blier at the piano.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., NYFOS offers Amor, a concert in honor of Artistic Director Steven Blier, who is celebrating 50 years as a professional musician. The program will be a collection of Blier's favorites, performed by mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey, bass-baritone Federico De Michelis, and additional artists to be announced together, with Mr. Blier at the piano. Selections include music by Piazzolla, Kurt Weill, Fauré, Fats Waller, and more.

NYFOS concludes its Mainstage season with Mediterranean on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. The program is a musical voyage around the Mediterranean Sea from Spain to Greece, with stops in France, Italy, Israel, Lebanon, and Egypt, and featuring the five young artists (four singers and one pianist) chosen to participate in Caramoor's 2023 Schwab Vocal Rising Stars residency which takes place March 6 to 12 at the Caramoor Center for the Arts. Joining Mr. Blier as co-coach and co-pianist is Bénédicte Jourdois. An additional performance of Mediterranean takes place at Caramoor on March 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Additional performances include:

-NYFOS' series for new song, the NYFOS Next Festival, slated to return Fall 2022. Programming and dates to be announced.

-South of the Border, a NYFOS@North Fork concert at Poquatuck Hall in Orient, New York on August 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., featuring music from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia performed by soprano Shelén Hughes and tenor César Andrés Parreño, together with Mr. Blier.

-NYFOS@Juilliard in the Willson Theater on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Program and artists are to be announced.

"NYFOS's 35th season is devoted to the idea of resilience," said Artistic Director Steven Blier. "Songs have a way of sustaining us during difficult times, and each of our shows offers a window into the beauty of endurance-and the power of resistance. We invite you to join us as we reunite with some cherished colleagues and tour the globe in song, from America to Europe to Greece and Israel."

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

NYFOS Mainstage is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.