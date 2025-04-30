New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Be Announced Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The winners of the 2025 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards will be announced Monday, May 5 at 8pm. The selections will be made immediately beforehand at the organization’s 89th annual voting meeting. A full breakdown of the voting will be posted on the organization’s website later that night.

The awards include a cash prize of $2,500 for Best Play, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation, and will be presented in a private ceremony on Thursday, May 15.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 23 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (alongside optional awards for musicals, performances and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Recent Best Play winners include Stereophonic, Downstate, A Case for the Existence of God, Heroes of the Fourth Turning and The Ferryman. Recent Best Musical winners include Dead Outlaw, Kimberly Akimbo, Strange Loop and The Band’s Visit.

Each year the New York Drama Critics' Circle may also award special citations to individuals, groups and/or productions for outstanding contribution. Recent recipients include playwrights Adrienne Kennedy, Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac; actors Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Pendleton and Deirdre O’Connell; and the Broadway productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Purlie Victorious, Parade, Jitney and American Utopia.

Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Zachary Stewart of TheaterMania serves as vice president; Helen Shaw of The New Yorker is treasurer.

In addition to Feldman, Stewart and Shaw, the members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are David Barbour, David Cote, Joe Dziemianowicz, Greg Evans, Rhoda Feng, David Finkle, Elysa Gardner, Robert Hofler, Sara Holdren, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Soraya Nadia McDonald, Jackson McHenry, Johnny Oleksinski, Brittani Samuel, Frank Scheck, David Sheward, Tim Teeman, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman. Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Brian Scott Lipton, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin and Linda Winer.

For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org.

