New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8

The awards will be presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.

The winners of the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards will be announced Monday, May 8 at 7pm. The selections will be made immediately beforehand at the organization's 87th annual voting meeting.

The awards include a cash prize of $2,500 for Best Play, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation, and will be presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 20 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Recent Best Play winners include A Case for the Existence of God, Heroes of the Fourth Turning and The Ferryman. Recent Best Musical winners include Kimberly Akimbo, Strange Loop and The Band's Visit.

Each year the New York Drama Critics' Circle may also award special citations to individuals, groups and/or productions for outstanding contribution. Recent recipients include playwrights Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac, actors Austin Pendleton and Deirdre O'Connell, and the Broadway productions of Jitney and American Utopia.

Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president; Zachary Stewart is treasurer.

In addition to Feldman, Dziemianowicz and Stewart, the members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are David Barbour, David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, Greg Evans, David Finkle, Elysa Gardner, Robert Hofler, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Soraya Nadia McDonald, Johnny Oleksinski, Frank Scheck, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman. Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Christopher Kelly, Brian Scott Lipton, David Rooney, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin and Linda Winer.

For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org.



