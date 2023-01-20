New York Composers Circle to Present A Concert Of New Music At Manhattan's Scorca Hall Of The National Opera Center

New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present The Interval Between, a concert of new music on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 7th Avenue, 7th Fl., in Manhattan.

The program will include World Premieres of David Picton's Piano Sonata No. 1, Kevin McCarter's Responding Variations for oboe and viola, Tamara Cashour's This Is Not a Reimagining for piccolo and contrabassoon, and Timothy L. Miller's Two Settings of Ogden Nash Poems for narrator and piano, U.S. Premieres of Ukrainian composer Olga Victorova's Magic Birds Phung Hoan, Andrei Bandura's Sonata for Violin and Piano and the New York Premiere of David Mecionis's Trio in Two Parts with an Interval Between. Natalia Medvedovskaya's Ragtimes for piano solo and Debra Kaye's Submarine Dreams for bass flute and double bass will also be presented.

Performers will be Mary Barto, piccolo and bass flute, Lillian Copeland, oboe, Harry Searing, bassoon and contrabassoon, Katie Thomas, violin, Artie Dibble, viola, Troy Rinker, Jr., double bass, Anthony de Mare, narration and piano, Craig Ketter, piano and Natalia Medvedovskaya, piano.

Tickets for the February 13 concert are $20, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220085®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fnycc-presents-the-interval-between-a-concert-of-new-music-tickets-422876544127?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle

is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.