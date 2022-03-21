New York Comedy Club Launches First Of Its Kind Metaverse Comedy Club, Starting March 24

The world famous New York Comedy Club is bringing to you a first of its kind metaverse comedy club experience inside the NOWHERE platform, an innovative face-to-face video chat metaverse delivering the most realistic feeling of being present in a shared experience online.

The club will kick off with their first show on March 24th at 8:30pm EST. This interactive metaverse comedy club experience will be available exclusively to 100 ticketed fans for only $20. Those in New York City can also attend in person for $30, as the show will be presented live from New York Comedy Club's Midtown location (241 E 24th St, New York, NY 10010) and streamed into NOWHERE's metaverse.

The lineup for this first of its kind metaverse comedy show features some of the top up and coming comedians in the industry including Josh Johnson (The Daily Show, The Tonight Show) Carly Aquilino (Girl Code, Hot Ones, Gyrl Podcast), Akaash Singh (Flagrant 2 with Andrew Schulz, Wild n Out, Bring Back Apu comedy special) Corinne Fisher (Guys We F*cked podcast, TEDx, Perfectly Centered Collectables) as well as host Katie Boyle (Laughing Skull, Vicar str, The Shift Podcast). This stacked line up for this show is just the first taste of what's to expect from this exciting new and exclusive experience of New York Comedy Club inside NOWHERE's as they continue to host these first of their kind comedy club shows in the metaverse.

When asked about launching the first of its kind comedy club in the metaverse, the team from New York Comedy Club said, "We are always trying to push the art form of comedy forward. From our performers in house in New York City to the infinite digital world we're currently in. Using the NOWHERE 3D platform to provide a comedy club in the metaverse is the next step of progress and making sure we can provide amazingly funny content to anyone in the world. Don't want to travel? Don't have a comedy club close to where you are? Have always wanted to see your favorite performer but keep missing them? This is your chance to see them!" Similarly, NOWHERE Co-founder and CEO Jon Morris said, "We're excited New York Comedy Club is bringing shows to our platform. We built this presence platform to bring humans together from all over the world for shared experiences and are thrilled producers, artists, and musicians are finding their home with us in the metaverse." Stay tuned to New York Comedy Club's socials below for more updates on future metaverse comedy shows as this will continue to grow.

Learn more at https://newyorkcomedyclub.com/.