New York City's Phase 3: What Will Be Re-Opening?
New York City has officially entered Phase 2 of its re-opening plan, including shopping and outdoor dining.
However, New Yorkers are already looking to Phase 3, which could begin as early as July 6.
Phase 3 will include the re-opening of restaurants/food services and personal care, which includes tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing.
The return of restaurants will be different that what we're used to. Indoor capacity will be reduced to 50%, and tables and people will be separated by six feet. Face masks will also be required.
Places that will remain closed include theaters, movie theaters, amusement parks, museums, gyms, and event venues. These are all expected to reopen during Phase 4.
