New York City to Allow for Indoor Dining Beginning September 30th
Indoor dining will be allowed at 25% capacity.
The New York Times has reported that New York City will allow for indoor dining beginning September 30th.
Check out the full story HERE.
Restaurants will be allowed to open at 25% capacity. Restaurants in New York City are currently open for outdoor dining, and allowing for indoor dining in the coming weeks will add a much-needed boost to the economy.
The rules that will be put in place for indoor dining will include all patrons being temperature checked at the door, no bar service, mask requirements and social distancing rules put in place, and more.
See Governer Cuomo's tweet below:
UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity.- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 9, 2020
Strict restrictions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/ORzwGM67PQ
Museums and other cultural institutions were allowed to open in NYC on August 24th at 25% occupancy, with timed ticketing required for staggered entry and face coverings required.
Read the full story HERE.
