Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24

They will be allowed to open with 25% occupancy and face coverings required.

Aug. 14, 2020  

Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24.

They will be allowed to open at 25% occupancy, with timed ticketing required for staggered entry. Face coverings will be required.

See the tweet below:

Governor Cuomo also shared today's update on COVID-19 numbers:


