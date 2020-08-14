Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24

They will be allowed to open with 25% occupancy and face coverings required.

Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24.

They will be allowed to open at 25% occupancy, with timed ticketing required for staggered entry. Face coverings will be required.

Museums and cultural institutions can open in NYC starting on August 24.



25% occupancy. Timed ticketing required. Pre-set staggered entry.



Face coverings enforced and controlled traffic flow. - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 14, 2020

Governor Cuomo also shared today's update on COVID-19 numbers:

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 85,455 tests reported yesterday, 727 were positive (0.85% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 554.



Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2mPj9Y9SLH - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 14, 2020

